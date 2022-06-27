UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Man Found Safe

(KFOR NEWS June 27, 2022) An Endangered Missing Advisory has been cancelled. The Nebraska State Patrol reports 74 year old, Leon R. Vermillion of Lincoln has been found safe.
ORIGINAL POST: 74 year old, Leon R. Vermillion of Lincoln is missing.
Vermillion is 6’1″/145 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on Sunday, June 26th at 10:30 in the morning from 7500 San Mateo Lane in Lincoln. He was driving a red 2019 Chevrolet K1500 pickup with NE plates: UYB475. Vermillion was wearing a blue/white plaid short sleeve shirt, beige hat and jeans.
Vermillion suffers from dementia and may not have medications with him.
Anyone who sees Leon Vermillion 1should contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.
