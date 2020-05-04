Test Nebraska Mobile Sites Launched
courtesy of 1011Now
May 4th – Today, at his daily coronavirus press briefing, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that testing has begun in Grand Island and Omaha this week as part of the Test Nebraska initiative, with special thanks to the National Guard for their assistance.
As of Monday morning 5/4 far over 137,000 assessments have been completed on the testnebraska.com site. The Governor also called attention to a childcare referral resource created by the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation (NCFF) in partnership with
State agencies. NCFF Senior Vice President Betty Medinger joined the Governor to talk about the new childcare referral website. Additionally, Gov. Ricketts reported that Critical Access Hospitals in Nebraska will receive more than $270 million in federal funds
as part of the “Provider Relief Fund” within the CARES Act. More information on that can be found here.