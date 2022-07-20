(KFOR NEWS July 20, 2022) The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirms for KFOR NEWS an investigation is underway at Branched Oak Lake after shots were reported late Tuesday night.
LSO says the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in an area of the marina on the northeast part of the lake. A reporter at the scene from our media partner, 10/11 NOW witnessed multiple deputies, and troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, moving about the marina area, as well as the eastern side of the lake.
KFOR NEWS has been told Sheriff, Terry Wagner, will have details at this morning’s media briefing at 9:30am Wednesday.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Raymond Volunteer Fire & Rescue, and StarCare also responded to the scene.
