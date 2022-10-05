Fire Station #8 Closed

(KFOR NEWS October 5, 2022) Fire Station #8 at 17th and Van Dorn is closed.

October 3rd marked the official closing of old Station #8 as we begin the project of a brand new facility on the same site.

Station #8 at 17th & Van Dorn opened in 1958 and served the near south neighborhood for 64 years. We look forward to a facility that better serves our diverse firefighters and the Lincoln Community.

Engine 8, Truck 8 and Medic 8 have all been moved to Fire Station 1. LFR says response times in Station 8′s coverage area will not be drastically impacted.