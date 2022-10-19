Lincoln Children’s Zoo Takes Precautions Against Bird Flu

(KFOR NEWS October 19, 2022) The Lincoln Children’s Zoo is taking precautions to protect its birds.

The following post is from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo Facebook page:

“The Aviary, Penguin Exhibit and Flamingo Yard will be closed to guests starting today, October 17, 2022, until further notice. Lincoln Children’s Zoo is implementing temporary proactive measures to protect avian species at the Zoo from highly pathogenic avian influenza. A case was found in birds in Douglas County in Nebraska. These are precautionary measures and no birds at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have been diagnosed with HPAI.