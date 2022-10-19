Lincoln Children’s Zoo Takes Precautions Against Bird Flu
October 19, 2022 4:17AM CDT
Penguin at Lincoln Children's Zoo
(KFOR NEWS October 19, 2022) The Lincoln Children’s Zoo is taking precautions to protect its birds.
The following post is from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo Facebook page:
“The Aviary, Penguin Exhibit and Flamingo Yard will be closed to guests starting today, October 17, 2022, until further notice. Lincoln Children’s Zoo is implementing temporary proactive measures to protect avian species at the Zoo from highly pathogenic avian influenza. A case was found in birds in Douglas County in Nebraska. These are precautionary measures and no birds at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have been diagnosed with HPAI.
In addition to the exhibit closures, susceptible avian species will not be participating in animal encounters. Staff will be implementing additional protocols including enhanced disinfection, increased PPE, limiting access to vulnerable species and behind-the-scenes areas as well as other protocols. The Zoo team will be evaluating the situation each day, so it is uncertain now how long these temporary protocols will remain in place.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our animals, so we are implementing these protocols immediately out of an abundance of caution to protect our birds against avian influenza,” said Lissa McCaffree, General Curator.
We appreciate your understanding and support as we implement these precautionary measures to protect the animals in our care from this virus.”
