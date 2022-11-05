Lincoln Southwest quarterback Collin Fritton (1) looks to gain a first down against Omaha Westside Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Class A State Football Playoffs at Phelps Field. Running back Cal Newell (20) is helping provide a block for Fritton. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

OMAHA–(KFOR Nov. 4)–Lincoln Southwest knew there was a tall task at hand when they squared off with Class A No. 1 seed Omaha Westside on Friday night. Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said during his pregame interview on KFOR that the Silver Hawks had to be near perfect to try and win.

Southwest forced two turnovers in the first half and earned a _________ over the Warriors in the Class State Football Playoff quarterfinals at Phelps Field.

Westside struck first by capping a 73-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Anthony Rezac to Curt Cubrich with 7:43 in 1st and the Warriors led 7-0. Southwest turned the ball over on downs and Westside got the ball back at the Silver Hawk 28-yard line.

Rezac later threw an interception as Brogan Ling picked a pass from the Southwest seven-yard line and returned it to the 28-yard line. Southwest moved the ball across the field and capped the 72-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Collin Fritton to Jackson Carpenter to tie the game at seven with 8:54 left in the first half.

A quick drive for Westside was capped on a 54-yard touchdown run from Rezac to put the Warriors ahead at 14-7. After Southwest was forced to punt, Westside got possession then fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Ling at Southwest 46-yard line. Then Cal Newell later capped the drive on a one-yard scoring run to tie the game at 14.

After Westside was forced to punt, Southwest got the ball at their own 39-yard line. On the second play from scrimmage, Newell broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run with 1:10 left before halftime for Southwest’s first lead of the night at 21-14.