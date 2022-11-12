HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: First Half Run Sparks No. 22 Nebraska Past Houston Christian

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Nov. 11)–The No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball team used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season, got a team-high 20 points from Allison Weidner on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor. Weidner, a sophomore from Humphrey, Neb., added seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes of play.

The Big Red also got outstanding play from junior Jaz Shelley, who put up 11 points, a game-high eight assists and a career-high five steals to go along with four rebounds. Shelley’s traditional three-point play just 2:30 into the game put NU up 7-2 and gave the Huskers their first free throw attempt of the season.

Houston Christian, the defending Southland Conference regular-season champions, scored the game’s first two points before the Huskers reeled off nine straight. Marilyn Nzoiwu hit a pair of free throws to end the run, and the Huskers maintained the early 9-4 lead at the first media timeout. Nzoiwu put up a double-double on the night with 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

After a Husky three-pointer, Kendall Moriarty responded with five straight points and Alexis Markowski added a free throw to extend the Husker lead at the end of the first quarter to 15-7.

Trinity Brady’s three-pointer started the Huskers’ scoring in the second quarter and continued the team’s run as NU tallied 16 unanswered points to take a 25-7 lead. HCU answered with six straight points to show its fight before a Shelley three-pointer and a layup from Isabelle Bourne responded with five quick points to push NU’s edge back to 30-13 with two minutes left.

The Huskies maintained its 17-point lead at halftime (35-18), before erupting on a 14-0 run early in the third quarter to push the margin to 49-20 with 5:40 left in the period. Weidner led NU with five in the spurt, while Shelley and Markowski each added three points. Markowski finished the night with eight points and six rebounds.

Nebraska to a 57-30 lead to the fourth quarter before pushing the margin to 74-40 after an Annika Stewart three-pointer and the first of back-to-back baskets from Weidner. The 34-point margin was NU’s largest of the night before settling for the 31-point win.

The Huskers continued to show their balance as nine different players scored at least five points and all 10 Huskers available found the scoring column. Nine Huskers got at least one rebounds and eight NU players notched an assist.

For the game, Nebraska hit 46 percent (29-63) of its shots from the floor, including 10-of-27 threes (.370) against an HCU squad that ranked No. 2 in the nation in three-point field goal percentage defense last season. The Huskers also knocked down 11-of-14 free throws.

Julija Vujakovic with14 points – all in the second half – including 4-of-9 three-point shooting. N’Denasija Collins added 11 points to give the Huskies three players in double figures.

The Huskers held Houston Christian to just 32.1 percent (17-53) shooting, including 8-of-21 from long range. HCU added 6-of-12 free throws.

Up next, the Huskers hit the road for the first time this season to take on No. 21 Creighton in Omaha. Tip time is set for 6 p.m. (CT) Tuesday at D.J. Sokol Arena.