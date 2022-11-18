Applications Being Taken For New City Council Member

Jane Raybould (KOLN)

(KFOR NEWS November 18, 2022) The Lincoln City Council wants applicants to apply for the Southwest District #3 seat being vacated by Councilwoman Jane Raybould, who was recently elected to the Nebraska Legislature.

In a letter from Council chair, Tammy Ward, interested persons who live in District #3 can apply by sending a cover letter with a resume explaining their interest and qualifications to: City Council Chair, Tammy Ward, at [email protected] or to the Lincoln City Council office, 555 S. 10th Street, Suite 111, Lincoln, Nebraska.

The deadline for applications is Friday, December 16th.

The Council hopes to vote on a replacement to District #3 at an early January meeting.