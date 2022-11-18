KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM KFOR 1240 AM 103.3 FM Logo

Applications Being Taken For New City Council Member

November 18, 2022 4:20AM CST
Jane Raybould (KOLN)

(KFOR NEWS  November 18, 2022)  The Lincoln City Council wants applicants to apply for the Southwest District #3 seat being vacated by Councilwoman Jane Raybould, who was recently elected to the Nebraska Legislature.

In a letter from Council chair, Tammy Ward, interested persons who live in District #3 can apply by sending a cover letter with a resume explaining their interest and qualifications to:    City Council Chair, Tammy Ward, at [email protected] or to the Lincoln City Council office, 555 S. 10th Street, Suite 111, Lincoln, Nebraska.

The deadline for applications is Friday, December 16th.

The Council hopes to vote on a replacement to District #3 at an early January meeting.

