LPS Board of Education Approves Projects

(KFOR NEWS December 14, 2022) A lot of renovation and repair projects were approved at Tuesday’s Board of Education Meeting.

The Schoo Middle School addition will add physical education space to the school as identified in the 10-year Facility Plan. The Board voted to approve the lowest bid from Cheever Construction Company for a total of $1,702,000.

New windows are being installed at Lincoln High during conversion of the south Annex building to geothermal. ESSER funding will be used. The Board voted to approve the lowest bid from Pella Window and Door for $575,297.22. A new HVAC system will also be installed in the south Annex building at Lincoln High School. The Board voted to approve the lowest bid from Trane U.S. Inc. for $534,283.

The Board approved improvements to roads and infrastructure around the new Standing Bear High School at 77th Street and Saltillo Road, voting to approve the lowest bid from Constructors Inc. for $1,322,705.

Sealed bids were requested from interested vendors to provide a partial roof replacement at Holmes Elementary School. Staff recommended the Board approve the lowest bid by White Castle Roofing & Construction in Lincoln for the amount of $1,252,049. The Board voted to approve the bid.

READ MORE: Nebraska Ranks #4 Deadliest State For Pedestrians