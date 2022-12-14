4 Injured in Parking Garage Crash

LFR and LPD at the scene of a single-vehicle crash inside a parking garage at 18th & P Streets Wednesday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN)

(KFOR NEWS December 14, 2022) 4 people went to the hospital early Wednesday morning with non-life threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash at the entry level of a parking garage at 18th and P.

Lincoln Sgt. Trent Petersen told KFOR NEWS alcohol was a factor in the crash.

READ MORE: LPS Board of Education Approves Projects