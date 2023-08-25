LINCOLN–The investigation into a rural Lincoln man’s death last

The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has worked closely with

the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office regarding their investigation into the death of Gene

Oltman that occurred on July 11, 2022. Their investigation is now complete.

Pat Condon, Lancaster County Attorney, stated that “I have reviewed the investigation

with Sheriff Wagner and his team into Mr. Oltman’s tragic death. The Sheriff’s

investigation has been detailed and comprehensive. After said investigation, there is

probable cause to arrest a person of interest, however, due to circumstances outside of

law enforcement and the prosecution’s control, criminal charges will not be filed and

therefore no warrant for the arrest of the person of interest will occur.”

A suspect or person of interest, or someone arrested and charged, are presumed innocent

unless and until they are found guilty in a court of law. Under Nebraska law, criminal

prosecution cannot proceed if the person responsible is mentally incompetent to stand

trial. See Neb. Rev. Stat. § 29-1823.

The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has reviewed the medical records of the person of

interest, including psychiatric records both prior to and after Mr. Oltman’s death. These

included a recent Competency Evaluation completed by a forensic psychiatrist, a medical

doctor who specializes in the application of the criminal law and the evaluation, diagnosis,

and treatment of mental illness. The forensic psychiatrist’s findings were consistent with

previous medical professionals and concluded that the person of interest is not competent

to stand trial and would not be able to be restored to competency in the future. With this

finding, the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office does not feel it can ethically proceed with

filing charges in this case.

Mr. Condon concluded by saying, “I want to thank the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office

for their dedication in completing this extensive investigation. My office’s decision has

been shared with the Oltman family.”