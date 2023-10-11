Thieves Have Been Stealing Fuel By Drilling Into Gas Tanks

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 11)–There apparently is a new way to siphon or steal fuel from gas tanks of vehicles.

On Wednesday, Lincoln Police said since Sept. 12, there have been 14 such reports of where someone or people are stealing fuel by drilling holes into fuel tanks of SUVs, vans and trucks in several areas across the city. Sgt. Chris Vollmer says of the 14 reports, 13 of those cases have been reported since Oct. 4. The latest case was reported by a 24-year-old man on Tuesday along 24th Street between Holdrege and Potter Streets, where a hole was found in the tank to his SUV.

Most of the vehicles targeted have been ones where it’s easy to craw underneath.

“An F-150, Silverado, an express van, Ram truck, Explorer, Cherokee,” are what Sgt. Vollmer mentioned as vehicles that have been hit by fuel thieves.

A lot of these cases have been concentrated between 20th and 27th Streets, from near Holdrege Street down to “P” Street, but Sgt. Vollmer adds they have happened on the east side, northwest and southwest areas of Lincoln.

If you have information regarding these reported fuel thefts or see someone tampering with your vehicle, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.