“Dogs Paced By Another Quality Start In Friday Night Victory

(LINCOLN, NE-(Lincoln Saltdogs May 17) RHP Foster Pace got his second start as a Saltdog, his Haymarket Park debut, and he came out firing. Pace retired the first 16 batters he faced including eight strikeouts on the night. He only gave up one run in the sixth and that would be enough.

The Saltdogs have now had back-to-back starting pitchers retire 16-straight batters, last night it was RHP Zach Keenan and tonight being Pace. The ‘Dogs starting rotation also keeps its combined ERA under 2.00 through eight games.

It was a slow night for the Saltdogs offense until the seventh inning. Back-to-back RBI singles from INF Jack Dragum and OF Aaron Takacs lifted the ‘Dogs into the lead and that would be all Lincoln needed.

RHP Bryan Perez impressed out of the bullpen with a 1-2-3 eighth inning, striking out two batters. RHP Dan Kubiuk came in during the top of the ninth and shut the door for the second consecutive night surrendering one hit and working around a throwing error.

The Saltdogs improve to 5-3 on the season and have won two in a row to open up the homestand and have at least captured a series split with the Railroaders. The Saltdogs can win the series with a win tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. from Haymarket Park.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM and stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.