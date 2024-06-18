KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Lincoln Man Cited For DUI and Leaving the Scene of Crash

June 18, 2024 1:32PM CDT
A snapshot taking by a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy showing the airbag deployed in a vehicle suspected to be involved with a hit and run in west Lincoln on Monday night. (Courtesy of LSO)
Gerald Meeker (Courtesy of Lancaster County Corrections)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 18)–A man is suspected of crashing his vehicle into a detached garage in west Lincoln and leaving the scene late Monday night.

This happened in the area of NW 48th and West Holdrege, according to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin. He says a deputy heading to the crash scene noticed a car in the area of SW 20th and West “O” Street with significant front-end damage and the airbag deployed.

 

A snapshot taking from a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Patrol camera shows the vehicle believed to have hit a detached garage in west Lincoln. This picture was taken near SW 20th and West “O” Street. (Courtesy of LSO)

The driver has been identified as 59-year-old Gerald Meeker of Lincoln. He was contacted by deputies and an investigation determined he was highly intoxicated and responsible for the damage. Meeker was cited on suspicion of aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Meeker was then released to a health and wellness center.

