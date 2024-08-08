Huskers Ranked Sixth in Preseason Poll

The Nebraska Women’s Soccer team celebrates after Friday night’s 2-1 victory over Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Hibner Stadium. (Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 8)-Following a historic 2023 season, the Nebraska soccer team is ranked sixth in the preseason United Soccer Coaches poll.

In 2023, NU appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the 13th time in program history and advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1999. The Husker coaching staff was named the NCAA North Region Staff of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches and Eleanor Dale, Sarah Weber and Jordan Zade earned spots on the 2023 All-North Region team. Dale also garnered first-team NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer All-America honors, as she became the 20th All-American in program history and the fourth first-team honoree.

The 2024 Huskers return 10 starters, including two-time First-Team All-Big Ten and CSC All-American Weber. Additionally, NU will be bolstered by the influx of three freshmen and three transfers who will look to make an early impact.

Five 2024 opponents, Penn State (No. 4), Michigan State (No. 13), Wisconsin (No. 19), Duke (No. 24) and Iowa (No. 25), sit in the top 25.

Following Friday’s exhibition match at Oklahoma, Nebraska is set to open the fall season at home against Oklahoma State on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7:05 p.m. (CT).