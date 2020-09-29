      Weather Alert

2nd Drive-By Shooting In 2 Nights

Sep 29, 2020 @ 8:02am

(KFOR NEWS  September 29, 2020)   For the 2nd time this week, Lincoln Police are investigating a drive-by shooting.

Sgt. Steve Wiese tells KFOR NEWS Monday night around 8:45pm, people in two vehicles got into an argument while driving on North 27th Street.  It turned violent when the passenger in a black SUV stuck a gun out the window and fired a single shot into the other vehicle, the bullet passing through the driver side window and exiting through the passenger window…with 2 people in the front seat.  A 3rd person was in the back seat.  No one was injured.

Sgt. Wiese tells us the black SUV was found abandoned on the 27th Street Overpass.  6 people were questioned, but only 2 were taken to jail on offenses unrelated to the shoot.

At the time of this post, police were still looking for the gun.

