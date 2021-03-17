3 Days of Vaccination Clinics Start Today at PBA
(KFOR NEWS March 17, 2021) More than 123,000 doses of COVID vaccine have been given to citizens of Lincoln and Lancaster County. More vaccination clinics are planned this week at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
- Wednesday, March 17, Pinnacle Bank Arena – second doses for residents age 71 and older
- Thursday, March 18, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first doses for residents age 65 and older, educators, and childcare providers
- Friday, March 19, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first doses for residents age 65 and older, educators, and childcare providers
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 78,011
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 45,176
Lab-confirmed cases reported Tuesday, March 16: 70
Total number of cases: 28,923
Deaths reported Tuesday: 0
Total number of deaths: 224
Recoveries: 15,464
Weekly positivity rate: The LLCHD now calculates this rate using the same method as the State, by dividing the number of positive tests by the number of total tests. This method counts people who are tested multiple times.
- March 7 through 13: 4 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 26 with 17 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 9 from other communities (one on a ventilator).
Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread
Registration: An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register. The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.
Drive-through testing is available from:
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
