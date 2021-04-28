3 Hurt In Rollover Crash

Rollover crash at N 27th and Arbor Road 4-28-21 (1011 NOW)
(KFOR NEWS April 28, 2021) Three people went to a hospital early Wednesday morning for injuries from a rollover crash just outside city limits at 27th and Arbor Road.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chad Bryant tells KFOR NEWS injuries to all three occupants are not considered life threatening.
An investigation will determine whether speed and/or alcohol were factors in the crash. Stay with KFOR NEWS for updates.
