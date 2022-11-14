3 Killed, 2 Wounded In Shooting At University Of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia.

President Jim Ryan says in a letter to the university community posted on social media that the shooting at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday resulted in three fatalities, with two additional victims receiving medical care.

The university’s emergency management issued an alert on Monday night notifying the campus community of an “active attacker firearm” and warning students to shelter in place following a report of shots fired on Culbreth Road.

The UVA Police Department says multiple police agencies including the state police were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Ryan says classes have been cancelled Monday.