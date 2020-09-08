30 New COVID Cases In Lincoln and Lancaster County
(KFOR NEWS September 8, 2020) 30 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lancaster County Monday, bringing the community total to 4,498. The number of deaths in the community remains at 20.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:
- Bryan Health: LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th St.
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska appointment times are from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading.
