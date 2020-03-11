30 New U.S. Citizens Sworn in Friday
(KFOR NEWS March 11, 2020) U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will welcome 30 new U.S. citizens Friday afternoon at 3:30pm at the Robert V. Denney Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, 100 Centennial Mall N. in Lincoln.
Citizenship candidates originate from 14 countries: China, Cuba, Ethiopia, Guatemala, India, Iraq, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Rwanda, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan and Vietnam. They live in Brady, Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Lexington, Lincoln, North Bend, Omaha, Seward and Wayne.
On Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Nebraska History Museum, USCIS welcomes 31 new U.S. citizens to recognize Nebraska’s statehood.
The candidates originate from Belarus, China, Eritrea, Iraq, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Somalia, South Korea, Sudan, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam.
They live in Ainsworth, Crete, Grand Island, Lexington, Lincoln and Schuyler.
USCIS encourages new U.S. citizens and their families and friends to share their naturalization photos on social media using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.
