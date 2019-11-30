8th-ranked Nebraska Wesleyan opened the 2nd half on a 25-4 run to extend a one point halftime lead to as many as 28 points in a 95-70 win over the University of the Ozarks Friday on the opening night of the 31st Annual Snyder Classic.
NWU (6-1) led by just one point at halftime as the Eagles (3-3) hit six first half 3-pointers to stick right with the nationally-ranked Prairie Wolves.
In the second half, the Prairie Wolves shot 56.7 percent, hitting 9-18 from 3-point range to get up by as many as 28 points late in the game.
The Prairie Wolves finished the game shooting 54.2 percent overall and made 13 3-pointers. They were also dominant on the glass holding a 34-19 advantage in rebounding. NWU did commit 19 turnovers, allowing Ozarks to score 26 points off the turnovers. Ozarks also struggled handing the ball with 23 turnovers in the game.
Senior Dylan Dirks scored a season-high 22 points, making 5-8 from 3-point range to lead the Prairie Wolves. Dirks was one of four players to reach double figures and one of two guys to score over 20 points.
Ozarks was led by Ethan Bowman who came off the bench to score 22 points. Bowman was 7-9 from 3-point land to tie the Snyder Classic record for 3-pointers made in a game.
Besides Dirks’ 22 points, Nate Schimonitz
scored 20 points on 6-15 shooting, making 7-7 at the free throw line. Jack Hiller
went 4-7 from 3-point range to score 18 points and Clay Reimers
scored 10 points with a team-high five assists and team-best seven rebounds.
Nebraska Wesleyan is right back in action Saturday, taking on Willamette University (Ore.) at 5 pm on KFOR and kfornow.com. The Bearcats lost the opening game of the Snyder Classic 96-73 to Buena Vista University (Ia.). Ozarks takes on BVU at 3 pm Saturday.
