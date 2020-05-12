Habitat Lincoln to host virtual Community Builders Breakfast
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is hosting its 2nd annual Community Builders Breakfast virtually on Thursday, May 21 from 8:00 am – 9:00 am.
This one-hour, inspirational program highlights the impact supporters have on Habitat homeowners and the community.
“During the first weeks of uncertainty, we had rescheduled the breakfast for June 3 hoping the virus would be past us and we could all be together,” says Josh Hanshaw CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln.
“However, with safety as a priority, the guidance from public officials has been clear, “for the health of your family, and that of our community, the best thing we can do it stay home.
With that in mind, we are taking Community Builders Breakfast virtual so everyone can attend.”
The program will be one-hour and share inspiring stories of the impact the community has on local Habitat homeowners. Register here to attend.
Community Builders Breakfast is sponsored by Ameritas, Union Bank & Trust, LI-COR, Lincoln Industries, BVH Architects, Nelnet, Security First Bank, US Bank, HOME Services and many other generous supporters.
More information can be found at www.lincolnhabitat.org