35 Year Old Man Shoots Himself During Standoff With Lincoln Police
(KFOR NEWS October 21, 2020) A 35 year old man went to the hospital Tuesday morning with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The following is a statement from the Lincoln Police Department:
On Tuesday morning, October 20th, , 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m., members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force were looking for 35-year-old, Douglas Shaw, at a residence in the 5500 block of S 42nd Street. Shaw was wanted for having active arrest warrants for theft, strangulation, and delivery of a controlled substance. Investigators were able to confirm that Shaw was in the residence and was armed with a gun. At that time, primary response duties were transitioned over to the Lancaster County Tactical Response Unit. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel were also stationed in the area. After prolonged negotiations between Shaw and law enforcement, a single gunshot was heard from inside the residence. Investigators located Shaw with a gunshot wound to the head and immediately summoned medical units into the residence. A handgun was recovered that was in close proximity to Shaw. He was transported by Lincoln Fire and Rescue to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries. Sheriff Wagner contacted the Lincoln Police Department and requested investigative assistance as this involved a serious in-custody injury. Lincoln Police Department crime scene technicians are processing the scene for evidence and will remain in the area. The preliminary investigation has determined that no shots were fired by law enforcement during this incident. The investigation by the Lincoln Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is still in its preliminary stages, and more details will be released once the investigation is complete.
