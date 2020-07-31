The Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) announced Thursday that there were 3,544 new regular unemployment claims filed last week, a decrease of 10.7 percent over the prior week, when 3,971 claims were filed.
Fifteen out of 20 industry sectors had a decrease in new claims last week.
There were 1,570 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed last week compared to 1,496 the prior week, an increase of 4.9 percent.
The highest number of new claims filed during the pandemic was 26,539 claims during the week ending April 4. Spreadsheets showing regular and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims data are available here and will be updated every Thursday.
Continued Unemployment Claims
There were 45,057 continued weeks of regular unemployment claimed last week, a decrease over the prior week, when 50,648 claims were filed.
There were 26,621 continued weeks of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimed last week, up slightly compared to 26,600 the prior week.
Continued weeks refer to the individual weeks of unemployment claimed after a person applies for benefits.
Weekly certifications are required in order to claim continued weeks of unemployment and receive payment. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the highest number of continued weeks was in the second week of 2010 when there were 26,075 continued weeks claimed.
Of the top 50 occupations with the highest number of continued claims, 30 have declined by 20 percent or more since the week ending May 9.
The top continued claim occupations for the week ending July 18 (the most recent week for which occupation data is available) were waiters and waitresses (2,319), Cashiers (2,170), and customer service representatives (1,535).
Benefit Payments and Claim Processing NDOL paid a total of $45.3 million in benefits last week, including regular, PUA, $600 CARES Act payments, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides an additional 13 week of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular benefits.
Regular and PUA benefits paid each week can be found here. NDOL has paid 126,385 individuals during the pandemic.
The federal $600 Cares Act payments expired with the week ending July 25. If the program is extended, NDOL will issue information regarding available benefits.
Benefits paid since March 29:
Regular UI: $242,822,193.97
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
(gig workers/self-employed): $42,362,248
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation
($600/weekly UI benefits to eligible claimants): $616,506,914
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation
(extends unemployment benefits by up to 13 weeks): $3,435,917
Total: $905,127,272.97
Top industries with highest initial claims for week ending July 25
#1 Accommodation and Food Services: 423
#2 Retail Trade: 335
#3 Health care and Social Assistance: 304
#4 Manufacturing: 289
Top three occupations filing an initial claim for week ending July 25
#1 Cashiers: 118
#2 Waiters and Waitresses: 65
#3 Customer Service Representatives: 65