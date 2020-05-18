Dozen Die In April Traffic Crashes
(KFOR NEWS May 19, 2020) During the month of April 2020, twelve people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The 12 fatalities occurred in 12 fatal crashes.
6 of the 8 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, and 2 were using seatbelts. Only 9 of the 44 vehicle occupants killed during 2020 were using seatbelts.
8 of the fatalities were in rural locations
1 fatality was on the interstate…7 were on other highways, and four on local roads.
1 of the fatalities was a pedestrian.
3 of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
