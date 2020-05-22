LPD Investigating Recent Rash of Catalytic Converter Thefts
Catalytic converter. (Photo courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 22)–More cases of catalytic converter thefts in Lincoln, after more were removed from campers at a dealership this week.
Lincoln Police were called Wednesday afternoon to Leach Camper Sales near 27th and Cornhusker, where eight catalytic converters were removed from campers on their lot. The total loss is at $9,600 and it’s the second time in the past month that thieves have targeted the Leach’s lot.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz told reporters on Friday there have been 91 catalytic converter thefts, so far this year, for a loss of nearly $35,000. That’s up from the 52 cases during the same time period in 2019.
Bonkiewicz says thieves are targeting either dealerships, businesses or apartment parking lots and crawl underneath the vehicles to cut off the converters. He suggests to park your vehicle in your driveway or garage, or in a well-lit area and move your car frequently by not always parking in the same spot along the street.
Catalytic converter thefts are happening in small clusters across Lincoln, according to Officer Bonkiewicz.