4 Additional COVID-19 Deaths Reported to DHHS
(KFOR NEWS May 7, 2020) Four additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Wednesday.
One death occurred in Hall County – https://www.facebook.com/cdhd.ne.gov/ – and one in Adams County, a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions – https://southheartlandhealth.org/news-events/current-news/.
The third death occurred in Colfax County, a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions – https://www.facebook.com/ecdhd/.
A fourth death was also reported. More details will be forthcoming as they become available.
In addition, further information is available related to a death announced by DHHS yesterday evening. The deceased individual, a man in his 40s, was a Douglas County resident.
The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 86, according to the DHHS data dashboard.
The first COVID-19 case in Thomas County was also reported to DHHS.
The Dakota County Health Department reported earlier today that due to technical difficulties it would not be able to provide a daily case update. The health department and DHHS are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
The state case total, as of 5:45 p.m. Central Daylight Time, is 6,771. Nebraska’s COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.
READ MORE: Recreational vehicles camping resumes May 20th with reservations