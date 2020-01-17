4 Arrests from 3 Traffic Stops in 6 Hours Net NSP Drugs, Money and Fake Credit Cards
Image courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol
(KFOR NEWS January 17, 2020) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 4 people and seized marijuana, THC products, and fraudulent credit cards during 3 traffic stops on Interstate 80 Tuesday evening.
At approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Honda sedan fail to signal a turn while exiting I-80 at Kearney. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected clandestine activity and performed a search of the vehicle, revealing 15 pounds of marijuana and approximately $1,500.
The driver, 43 year old, Peter Blizzard, of Redway, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of money during a felony drug violation.
At approximately 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Chevrolet Malibu speeding near Lexington at mile marker 242. During the traffic stop, a K9 from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office detected the odor of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle revealed 53 pounds of marijuana, 3 pounds of THC wax, and 300 THC vape cartridges.
24 year old, Nathan Wessels of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, another trooper noticed a Range Rover speeding on I-80 at mile marker 305, near Alda. During the traffic stop, the trooper because suspicious of criminal activity. Troopers searched the vehicle and found multiple fraudulent credit cards, a forgery device, and marijuana.
The driver, 27 year old, Elliot Wills II of Chicago, Illinois, and passenger, 21 year old, Ahnaya Mosley of Santa Clarita, California, was arrested for criminal possession of a financial transaction device, possession of blank financial transaction devices, possession of a forgery device, unlawful manufacture of a financial transaction device, and possession of marijuana – less than an ounce.
