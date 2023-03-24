4 Former Officers Charged In Tyre Nichols’ Death Barred From Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four of five former Memphis police officers charged with murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols can no longer work as law enforcement in Tennessee.

The 29-year-old Black man was handcuffed, brutally beaten by police officers after a Jan. 7 traffic stop and ignored by first responders for crucial minutes despite being barely conscious.

Nichols died Jan. 10. The Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission, or P.O.S.T., voted to decertify Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Justin Smith and Desmond Mills on Friday.

Police body cameras recorded the officers beating Nichols, propping the badly injured man in handcuffs against an unmarked police car and ignoring him as he struggles to stay upright.