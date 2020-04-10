4-H and Lancaster County Extension Helping Provide Sewn Surgical Hats For Medical Personnel
LINCOLN–(News Release Apr. 10)–Due to COVID-19, Bryan Health has reached out to Lancaster County 4-H and Extension needing hundreds of 100% cotton surgical hats sewn for local medical personnel. Youth and adults with high-level sewing skills may help by sewing hats.
Here are ways to help:
• Use your own 100% cotton fabric of any color or print (no fleece or flannel) and elastic. Fabric must be laundered with detergent, dried in the dryer and pressed before cutting the pattern pieces. Each hat requires 3” of elastic. See pattern and instructions at Web link below. Extra elastic is available in small bags.
• Pick up kits with fabric, elastic, pattern, instructions and “Sewer Info Sheet.”
• Donate new, unused 100% cotton fabric (no fleece or flannel). Two yards of 44” wide fabric makes ten hats. Must have 11” x 44” to make one hat.
Drop-off and pick-up of kits, supplies and sewn hats: Lancaster Extension Education Center, 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln
. Use the drop box outside the front entrance. This is strictly a drop-off and pick-up point — the office is closed to in-person traffic. Include a completed “Sewer Info Sheet” with the sewn hats.
All hats sewn will be delivered to Bryan Health in Lincoln.