4 New Astronauts Head To International Space Station For A 6 Month Stay
March 4, 2024 2:34PM CST
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station who will oversee the arrival of two new rocketships during their stint.
The U.S.-Russian crew should reach the station on Tuesday, following Sunday night’s launch from Florida.
They’ll replace a crew from the U.S., Denmark, Japan and Russia.
Boeing’s long-delayed Starliner capsule with test pilots and a new private mini shuttle with cargo are due to arrive during the new crew’s six-month stay.
NASA’s Jeanette Epps was originally assigned to fly on Boeing’s Starliner.
NASA finally switched her to SpaceX.