40th Street to Close Starting Monday

Starting Monday, September 24, S. 40th Street, between Normal Boulevard and Van Dorn Street, will be closed to through traffic for private sewer repairs. The street is scheduled to reopen by October 1. Access to local neighborhoods will be maintained form S. 40th and Van Dorn streets. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, including Normal Boulevard, S. 48th Street or Van Dorn Street.

For more information about the project, contact Harry Kroos, Public Works and Utilities, at 402-429-4872. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closure) or through the Waze mobile app.