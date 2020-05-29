LEC will not host the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo
The Lancaster County Agricultural Society was informed on Thursday May 28th by Lincoln / Lancaster County Health Department that they will not be allowed to host the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln as scheduled this year in mid-July at the
Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds due to health concerns amid the current COVID-19 global pandemic.
Amy Dickerson, Managing Director for Lancaster Event center commented: “We’ve enjoyed working hard with the National High School Rodeo Association on the preparations for the NHSFR’s first year of four planned in Lincoln over the next eight years and are
heartbroken we won’t be able to welcome the over 1,500 high school rodeo contestants from 43 states, 5 Canadian provinces, Mexico and Australia,”
The National High School Rodeo Association issued a press release on their Facebook page, stating their intent to find another venue for NHSFR 2020.
Lancaster Event Center stated that they know that the entire state of Nebraska looks forward to continuing to working with the NHSRA on next year’s NHSFR Lincoln as well as a return visits scheduled in 2026 and 2027.
“Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds would like to thank all the City, County and State supporters of NHSFR Lincoln and will look to recognize in a public way in the near future,” said Kendra Ronnau, Lancaster County Ag Society Board President.