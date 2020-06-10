      Weather Alert

Seward County Sheriff’s Office seizes $1.9 Million during routine traffic stop

Jun 10, 2020 @ 5:15pm
(10/11 NOW)

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office seized $1.9 Million dollars, believed to be drug money, from an Ohio man on Wednesday June 10th. Sheriff Mike Vance stopped the man driving a pickup for an failure to signal a lane change.

After doing so the Sheriff became suspicious and  found the money during a follow up search of the vehicle.  As a result 42 year old Michael Gaytan of Toledo, Ohio was arrested and will likely face federal charges.