47-year-old driver hospitalized after north Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (Aug. 6, 2022 – KOLN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at N. 1st and Cornhusker Highway on Saturday at 12:07 p.m.
The preliminary investigation determined a red SUV was southbound on N 1st and violated the red traffic signal at Cornhusker Highway. The SUV was then struck by a blue pickup traveling eastbound on Cornhusker. The collision caused the SUV to roll and land on a black SUV that was stopped on N 1st at the red light for northbound traffic.
The red SUV came to rest on its roof with the driver, a 47-year-old female from Lincoln, trapped inside. Lincoln Fire and Rescue were able to remove her and provide aid. She was transported to the hospital and is currently receiving care for serious injuries.
No other individuals involved in the accident received injuries requiring hospitalization.
The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed this crash to come forward with any information they may have, including video or photographic evidence, by calling their non-emergency number 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.