49th NDCS Staff Member Tested For COVID-19
Another state prisons worker has tested positive for COVID-19. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release late Friday that the staff member is employed at the agency’s Central Office. . The department says the staffer is self-isolating at home. The latest case brings the number of prison employees across the state to test positive for the virus to 49. Thirty-four of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
The department says it will notify those who work and live in the facility about the latest case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider. Currently there are 28,245 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.
