5 Family Members Taken to Hospital from Carbon Monoxide Exposure

LINCOLN – Three children and two adults were transported to the hospital due to high levels of carbon monoxide inside a home on Wednesday. Around 1:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to a home near North 20th and Bellville Drive, where five people were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the home registered 400 parts per million of carbon monoxide upon arrival of emergency crews.

According to LFR, the family had their electricity turned off on Tuesday, and had a lit charcoal grill in the doorway between the porch and the home. They were using the grill for both heat and cooking.

Animal Control also arrived on scene to take nine parrots that were inside the home to the Capital Humane Society.