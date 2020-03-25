50% Worried About Money – 50% Worried About Health
(KFOR NEWS March 25, 2020) It’s a 50-50 split: 50% of Americans are worried about money and 50% about health in the outbreak of the coronavirus.
This is one of many findings from FinanceBuzz’s survey of 1,200 U.S. adults on 3/17. Feel free to use our data for any articles you might be working on about personal finances in the wake of the Coronavirus:
- 79% of Americans are worried about unexpected expenses and 68% about paying their bills while 63% are worried about catching COVID-19.
- When asked what would ease their money worries, two-thirds (65%) selected a $1,000 check for the next 3 months, beating out alternatives like suspending mortgage payments or lowering taxes.
- Even though 58% of respondents have an emergency savings, only 25% can cover more than 2 months of expenses and 10% only have enough to cover 2 weeks or fewer.
- And about that “toilet paper shortage”… 30% are not worried at all. Only 17% of Americans are extremely worried about TP.