51 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Thursday in Lancaster County
(KFOR NEWS July 10, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 51 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lincoln Thursday, bringing the community total to 1,998. The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: remain at 714
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – up from 6.5 percent to 6.6 percent
- State – down from 10.4 percent to 10.3 percent
- National – down from 9.7 percent to 9.3 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 16 with nine Lancaster County residents (one on ventilator) and seven from other communities.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
If you have symptoms, please get tested. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is by appointment only. Bryan Health offers drive-through testing at LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th Street. CHI Health St. Elizabeth offers drive-through testing site at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd Street.
Test Nebraska will be in Lincoln at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. until 5 p.m. today. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents. Testing is by appointment only. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment at TestNebraska.com.
