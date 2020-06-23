SCC Establishes George Floyd Scholarship
Lincoln, NE (June 23, 2020) – During the recent memorial service for George Floyd, the man killed while in custody of Minneapolis police on May 25, the president of North Central University in Minneapolis called upon all colleges to start a scholarship in Floyd’s name. Southeast Community College has announced the formation of its own George Floyd Scholarship, made possible by a starter donation of $10,000.
“It is a call to action. When marches are over and the outrage subsides, there is still work to do. Now is the time,” said Dr. Amanda Baron, Associate Dean of SCC’s Arts & Sciences Division and contact person for the scholarship.
The donor, who wants to remain anonymous, is a longtime SCC instructor who hopes to be part of the solution by helping to start the scholarship fund.
“I think that the Black Lives Matter movement might be the most significant social justice movement since the civil rights movement of the 60s, and I didn’t want to stand on the sidelines,” he said.
The funds will be distributed to students who meet the following criteria:
- Be enrolled part-time or full-time in an associate degree program at any of the three campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln or Milford;
- Must have a cumulative G.P.A. of 2.0 or higher;
- Be a minority student. Special consideration given to African-American students.
- Qualify for financial aid.
