LSO on Use of Force

(KFOR NEWS JulY 9, 2020) The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has received a number of inquiries regard its Use of Force and Use of Force reporting.
KFOR NEWS received a compilation of statistics for the past few years to provide information about our Use of Force. Tens of thousands of citizen contacts every year, many which are in tense, dangerous, and sometimes violent situations.
ANNUALLY:
*10,000 Calls For Service
*4,600 traffic stops
*3,000 citations issued
*2,000 custodial arrests
*500 high risk (mostly felony) arrest warrants served
*17,000 court orders served (evictions, protection orders, etc.)
Average 20 uses of non-deadly force per year
4 complaints of Excessive Use of Force in the last five years
*All non-deadly Use of Force
*3 exonerated and 1 unfounded
Deadly force…LSO encounters many situations every year where deadly force would be justified, but deputies are able to de-escalate or use non-deadly force to resolve the situation.
*Four uses of deadly force in last 30+ years
*Two resulted in death, two did not
1997- white male pointed rifle at deputies during a suicidal person call- fatal
2002- white male driver in truck was ramming deputy who was seated in sheriff’s vehicle following pursuit- non-fatal
2014- white male pointed rifle at deputies as they were serving a court-ordered eviction- fatal
2015- black male pointed gun at deputies after running from traffic stop- non-fatal
