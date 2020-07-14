UNL Names New Police Chief
Supplied by UNL
Lincoln, Nebraska (July 14, 2020) — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has selected Hassan Ramzah to serve as its next chief of police.
A law enforcement veteran with 30 years of experience, Ramzah has served as the university’s interim police chief since July 2019. He joined the university as assistant police chief in August 2016.
Selected through a national search, Ramzah is the first Black police chief in the 91-year history of the University Police Department.
“Hassan is a proven leader who has helped our police department grow and thrive, expanding officer training and building positive engagement across the university community,” Nunez said. “His approach to policing, which focuses on building community, is ideal in our university setting where every person and every interaction matters. I look forward to the department’s continued excellence with Hassan as our chief of police.”
Since joining the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Police Department, Ramzah has helped lead the department toward a “guardian model”, according to Nunez. The objective of this approach, he added, is to create outreach efforts that foster engagement and build partnerships with the community.
Ramzah practiced the community-focused approach in his 26 years with the Wichita Police Department in Wichita, Kansas. He was credited with helping form an after-school program that kept children engaged in positive, supervised activities.
“It’s a philosophy that’s perfectly suited to a campus environment where you have multiple opportunities to collaborate on things like safety initiatives,” Ramzah said. “And, rather than focusing strictly on enforcement, it allows our department to promote a secure environment while helping educate students in the co-production of community safety.”
“As a university police department, we are dedicated to building positive working relationships with our campus community that result in meaningful and lasting interactions,” Ramzah said. “I am honored for the opportunity to continue that work as chief and build upon the positive momentum within the department.”
In his law enforcement career, Ramzah has held the rank of officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and deputy chief. Prior to becoming a police officer, he served six years active duty in the U.S. Army.
Ramzah holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration. He is pursuing a doctorate in educational studies leadership and higher education. He is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy.
The national search for the new police chief was led by Laurie Bellows, interim vice chancellor for student affairs.
The university’s chief of police reports to and serves on the leadership team of the vice chancellor for business and finance.
