6th Lancaster County Covid Death Reported
Lincoln, NE (May 18, 2020) Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Monday that a sixth death has occurred in Lincoln and Lancaster County attributed to Covid 19. The City County Health Department reported that 90 new cases of the virus were confirmed Monday.
Although it appeared to be the largest single day for new cases, the Mayor said there had been a backup of results at the local laboratory over the weekend, so the total may be spread over several days of results.