7 in 10 Respondents Worry Poor Health Will Limit Their Life Experiences
(KFOR NEWS July 10, 2020) A new survey from the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association that asked 2,000 U.S. adults how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their views on time with friends and family, and generally, the role health plays in experiencing a full life.
Some findings:
- 7 in 10 respondents worry poor health will limit their life experiences.
- Eight in 10 respondents said the pandemic has made daily moments with their loved ones more special. Even more, 85%, said the pandemic has made them more grateful for the time they spend with their loved ones.
- About two in three (65%) respondents are worried their loved ones won’t be healthy enough to experience various life moments with them.
The message to manage diabetes and modify risk for CVD is more important than ever amid COVID-19 and will remain critically important for people to enjoy a long, healthy life once we are past this pandemic.
