Courtesy of 10-11 News
Lincoln, NE (August 3, 2020) The City of Lincoln today filed a motion in District Court seeking an injunction to close Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards, at 4700 Dudley Street, until it complies with the current Directed Health Measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Saturday, the business refused to comply with an order by the City-County Health Department to close for 24 hours. The Department said the order was issued because of numerous violations of the Directed Health Measure.
The Municipal Code gives the Health Director to order the closing of any business, if needed to control communicable diseases. Health Director Pat Lopez said her Department received numerous reports of violations at Madsen’s.
On July 29, Health Department staff met in person with Madsen’s management and presented the current DHM along with information on how the business could comply. The Department says it continued receiving reports of violations after that.
The DHM says that the City Attorney “may institute injunctive or other appropriate civil proceedings necessary to obtain compliance or to abate any nuisance resulting from violations of this Order.”
Bowling Alley, Pool Hall To Face Legal Action For Not Closing Due To DHM Violations