74 COVID Cases Reported Monday in Lincoln/Lancaster County

(KFOR NEWS August 3, 2021) 74 more cases of COVID were reported by local health officials on Monday, adding to 44 cases from Saturday and 28 on Sunday, bringing the total in Lincoln and Lancaster County to 32,441. 50 people are in the hospital…34 from Lancaster County. The Risk Dial remains in the low YELLOW or MODERATE risk category.
No new deaths were reported Monday, holding the total to 243.
185,096 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine. 174,020 people have completed their vaccinations, bringing the total rate of residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated to 68.3%.
Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
* Wednesday, August 4, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
* Friday, August 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
* Monday, August 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
* Tuesday, August 10, 4 to 6 p.m., Salvation Army, 2625 Potter St. – first and second doses
* Wednesday, August 11, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
* Thursday, August 12, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St. – first and second doses
* Friday, August 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
