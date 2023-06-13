$8,700 Worth of Tools Stolen From Lincoln Construction Site

About $8,700 worth of tools are gone, after someone cut the padlock to a cargo trailer at a construction site in the 4800 block of North 57th Street.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were called early Monday afternoon by a 31-year-old man, who told them items such as Milwaukee and DeWalt brand tools, lots of bits, saw blades and batteries were taken.

Police are also looking over security video and evidence for any additional clues.