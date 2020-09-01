SEPTEMBER IS “NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH”
Getty Images
Lincoln, NE (September 1, 2020) Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Jim Davidsaver today urged all community members to observe September as “National Preparedness Month.” The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s “Ready” Campaign sponsors National Preparedness Month to encourage Americans to prepare for emergencies in their homes, businesses, schools and communities.
The theme for 2020 is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.” Davidsaver said each week in September will focus on a different facet of the emergency planning process.
“Recent disasters and the current COVID-19 situation experienced at the local, state and national levels emphasize the need for preparedness,” Davidsaver said. “Every individual and family should have a plan to deal with natural or other emergencies. If you do not have a plan, now is the time make one. If you do have a plan, review and update it at least once a year.”
Davidsaver said preparations should include an evacuation plan for short-notice departures that also considers COVID-19 restrictions and limitations. Davidsaver offered these tips:
- A family preparedness kit should include a family-sized supply of food and water as well as essential medicines and first aid supplies. Stock a minimum three-day supply for all members of your household, including pets.
- A family emergency response plan should be specific and emphasize communication among family members and external sources of information such as media.
Davidsaver said more information on emergency kits and plans is available online from many sources.