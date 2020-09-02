Educ. Sec. DeVos Blasted By NSEA Pres.
Betsy DeVos (Courtesy of ABC News)
(KFOR NEWS September 2, 2020) The Washington Post reports that on Friday, Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, said that it’s a “good thing” the coronavirus pandemic will force the nation’s schools to make changes that should have “happened many years ago.” DeVos made her remarks during an interview on SiriusXM Business Radio’s “Wharton Business Daily,” saying the past six months — during which schools closed and reverted to remote learning virtually overnight as the virus spread — have shown that the school system is “static” and unable to adjust to new realities. Then she said it was a “good thing” that schools would now have to make long-overdue changes.
DeVos’ remarks has produced a strong rebuke from the president of the Nebraska State Education Association.
“Devos’ remarks are outrageous. How can anyone – let alone the U.S. Secretary of Education – say COVID-19 is ‘a good thing’ for our kids’ schools?” said Jenni Benson, NSEA president. “Betsy Devos’ comment underlines her complete lack of experience or understanding of what takes place every day in our public school classrooms.”
Devos, a Michigan billionaire, has for years pushed for vouchers and similar schemes that use taxpayer money for private schools. In her ongoing effort to destroy public education, DeVos is now attempting to use the pandemic to hurt our kids’ public schools.
“Parents and teachers are disgusted that Devos is trying to use this deadly pandemic to promote her policy initiatives,” said Benson.
DeVos is “completely detached from the real world of tight family budgets, job force reductions, poor or no health care, depleted savings and so much more,” Benson said.
“There’s a reason she was chosen by the current administration: she is part of the same elitist, out-of-touch, ‘let them eat cake’ attitude,” said Benson. “They are gleefully detached from the rest of us in their world of celebrity, mansions, yachts, private jets, private stadium suites, private gated communities, and elite private schools for their progeny – and they prefer their private schools be paid for by the rest of us through our tax dollars!”
Nebraska schools and educators turned on a dime to respond to COVID-19 pandemic. From offering completely remote learning in last Spring, to blended learning, to all in-person school learning and rotating schedules. Our public school teachers, parents and students stepped up to meet the unprecedented challenges of this pandemic and they continue to do so.
“All of this has required extensive extra work, time and emotion by teachers and school employees to serve the needs of their students. Devos’ deliberately insensitive comment does a great disservice to these professionals who have worked so very hard,” said Benson.
In July, a controversial DeVos rule went into effect that dictates how coronavirus relief aid should be apportioned to private schools. Two federal judges in the past week have issued preliminary injunctions on the order, saying the Education Department ignored the obvious intent of Congress.
“Devos’ privatization efforts would only benefit DeVos, her family and her tiny but vastly wealthy and powerful circle of friends,” said Benson. “Her Wall Street buddies have been salivating over profiting from our children’s education for decades and are pursuing this privatization agenda as the best way to privatize all our K-12 public schools.”
“DeVos was never qualified to be Secretary of Education, she should never have been appointed, and I am sure she will and should be the first to go when Americans vote to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
